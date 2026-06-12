Chennai To Name Road After Ashoka Chakra Awardee Major Mukund Varadharajan

A road in Chennai is to be named after Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadharajan in recognition of his sacrifice and service to the nation.

The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation Council has passed a resolution to rename the nearly 15-kilometre stretch connecting East Tambaram and Velachery as "Major Mukund Varadharajan Road."

The Director of Municipal Administration in August 2025 had written a letter to the Tambaram Council to pass a resolution with a proposal to rename Tambaram - Vellachery Road as 'Major Mukund Varadharajan Road'.

Subsequently, permission was sought from the Principal Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, to place the proposal before the Corporation Council for final approval. The State Government, through a letter dated October 23, 2025, granted permission to proceed with the resolution.

Following the approval, the Corporation Council formally passed the resolution to rename Velachery Road, located within the jurisdiction of the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation, as "Major Mukund Varadharajan Road."

Varadharajan was killed in action during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Varadharajan completed his college education at Madras Christian College (MCC), Tambaram. His life and sacrifice were recently portrayed in the acclaimed Tamil film "Amaran."