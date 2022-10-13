Chennai Student Dies By Suicide, Cops Arrest Teacher Who Had An Affair With Him

The police found photos of the teacher with the boy on his phone, which eventually led to the arrest.

A Tamil Nadu teacher has been arrested after a minor student that she was allegedly having an affair with died by suicide, police said. The police suspect that the 17-year-old student died by suicide after the teacher ended the relationship with him.

The teacher works at a government-aided school in Ambattur, which is just 20 kilometres from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. She had been teaching the boy for three years since he was in class 10. He would sometimes visit her house with other students to clarify doubts, police said.

"The teacher ended the relationship with him after she got engaged. The minor boy however wanted to continue" says Jothilakshmi, Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Ambattur.

The boy died by suicide a month ago, after his class 12 examinations. His mother suspected that there was some other reason behind his death. The police claims that they found photos of the teacher with the boy on his phone, which eventually led to the arrest.

"This is a rare case because the gender-neutral principle of the POCSO Act has been implemented as envisaged. We hope that this growing understanding of sexual offenses, involving young people, will continue irrespective of the gender of the perpetrator" says Vidya Reddy, Founder of TULIR, a non-profit organisation that works against child sexual offences.

