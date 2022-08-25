Chennai Boy Designs Robot That Answers Questions But If You Scold It...

Tamil Nadu: Prateek can be seen sitting next to his self-designed small robot.

A teenage boy from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has designed a robot that has emotions. The 13-year-old, who has named his invention “Raffi”, claimed that it can detect feelings as well as answer questions, reported, ANI.

The young inventor, Prateek, has stated that while the robot can answer queries posed to him, it may go silent if scolded. Then, in order to make him answer again, one will have to apologise to the robot. Moreover, Raffi is also capable of detecting emotions and can tell when a person is sad.

“Raffi, my robot, can answer queries. If you scold him, he won't answer your queries until you are sorry. It can even understand you if you are sad,” Prateek told ANI.

As Prateek's innovative robot came to light, many lauded the teenager's achievement.

For many, the boy shines hope for a bright future in terms of technological advancement. “​​India has so much talent. In the next 10 years, I see it unfolding as tech will reach the last mile of the entire population giving them the power to learn and develop,” wrote a person.

India has so much talent. In next 10 years I see it unfolding as tech will reach to last mile of entire population giving them power to learn and develop ! — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) August 25, 2022

A person said, “Incredible achievement of the boy deserves all appreciation.”

Incredible achievement of the boy deserves all appreciation. — Athimoolam IAS (R) (@athimoolamias) August 25, 2022

A termed the robot a “true talent.”

Look at the level

True talent — Prince Kumar (@PrinceK19905552) August 25, 2022

This user urged that the boy must be appreciated for the hard work he has put in.

Bachcha mehnat kar raha hain. appreciate karo sab. — ????SAGAR???? (@varpe_sagar) August 25, 2022

One tried to decipher the functioning of the robot. He wrote, “I feel, it has been feed up with data of faces and voices like this is angry face. This is a happy face and also with a voice, so some training might have been done on that. Vision training or something like that. Whatever doing this at 13 is still a big task.”

I feel , it has been feed up with data of faces and voices , like this is angry face this is happy face and also with voice , so some training might have done on that. Vision training or something like that. Whatever, doing this at 13 is still a big task. — Aman Vaibhav Jha (@amanvaibhavjha2) August 25, 2022

Many were left amazed to know the capability of the robot.

That's amazing ???????????????? — Akshay Bahl (@AkshayBahl3197) August 25, 2022

“Wow.. more power to you boy. Kudos,” another person wrote.

Wow.. more power to you boy.. Kudos ???? — Umaraj Singh (@UmarajSingh) August 25, 2022

