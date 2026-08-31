Chemical Leak Detected From Tanker Carrying Benzene In Mumbai's Chembur

A leak was detected from a tanker carrying benzene near Mysore Colony in Chembur area here on Monday evening but it was brought under control swiftly, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place near the Monorail station at 8:12 pm, they said.

Decanting of benzene from the affected tanker into an empty tanker was subsequently completed successfully, officials said.

Both tankers were being shifted to the BPCL refinery while a 500-metre area around the site has been cordoned off, they said.

In another incident, a tanker carrying glacial acetic acid tilted after getting stuck in a roadside chamber on LBS Marg in Mulund West on Monday night, officials said.

The incident was reported near Vaishali Nagar at 8:52 pm.

A fire brigade team and ward office officials reached the spot and efforts were underway to pull out the tanker with the help of a crane.

No leakage was detected from the tanker, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)