Chemical Foam Covers Hyderabad Streets After Heavy Rain

Amid heavy rains that lashed the city a day ago, heavy chemical foam accumulated on the streets of Shirdi Nagar and Dharani Nagar of Kukatpally on Wednesday.

The foam had collected due to the heavy rains on Tuesday.

Locals said that sewer passing beside the colonies got mixed with chemical waste from the industries nearby and the foam was formed by the rainwater reacting to the chemicals.

The foam formed due to heavy rains caused a lot of inconvenience to the local people. According to the locals, the local body authorities visited the place and inspected the place yesterday evening.

The Met Department issued a yellow alert for Wednesday in Telangana for heavy rainfall in central districts, North and East districts.

Director of Meteorological Centre Hyderabad Nagaratna said, "At present, the weather situation indicates that the low pressure lies over North West and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off the coast of North AP and South Odisha and its associated upper air circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards in height. There is a trough extending from the North-East Bay of Bengal to Andhra Pradesh."

Under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains in most places on Tuesday and Wednesday and thereafter slight reduction in rainfall activity, Nagaratna further said.

"Very heavy rainfall is going to be witnessed in some parts of North East and East districts of Telangana. On Wednesday heavy rainfall is expected in the North district of Telangana and thereafter slight decrease and light rains are likely in northern parts of Telangana," she added.

