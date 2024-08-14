'Checks Will Be Heightened': IndiGo's Advisory Ahead Of Independence Day

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, some restrictions will be in place.

Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, travellers passing through airports should be prepared for heightened security measures, IndiGo Airlines announced today. In a statement, IndiGo advised passengers to allocate extra time for completing security checks, ensuring a smooth and timely check-in experience.

"As we approach Independence Day, airport security and related checks will be heightened. We encourage our customers to allow a little extra time for completing the necessary security checks and to ensure a smooth check-in experience," IndiGo said.

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, restrictions will be in place for non-scheduled flights during specified hours on August 15. The curbs will affect non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and private jets, prohibiting them from taking off or landing between 6 am and 10 am, and again from 4 pm to 7 pm. These measures are designed to minimise air traffic and enhance security during peak times of Independence Day celebrations.

Scheduled flight operations, however, will remain unaffected by these restrictions. An official confirmed that while non-scheduled flights are grounded during these hours, scheduled flights, as well as aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Army aviation helicopters, will continue as planned.

Certain exemptions to these restrictions have been outlined. State-owned aircraft, helicopters transporting Governors or Chief Ministers, and flights conducting quick response missions or emergency medical evacuations will be permitted to operate as necessary.