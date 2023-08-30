'Chased With Sword': Bengaluru Scientist Shares Photo Of Attack On His Car, Police Take Action

The goons vandalised the scientist's car.

A Bengaluru scientist was attacked last week by a bike-borne gang that shattered the windows of his car and threatened him with swords, police said. The incident took place on August 24 at the Madanayakanahalli police station. Authorities have confirmed that an ongoing investigation is in progress and have conducted on-site examinations in an effort to locate the suspects.

Ashutosh Singh, a scientist working for the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), had a close call when he was driving on Ravuthanahalli Main Road, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. He posted about the harrowing experience on X (formerly Twitter) where he said that during his drive, some goons attempted to stop his car in an unsettling encounter.

When Mr Singh did not stop, the gang members armed with swords chased him and shattered the rear glass of his car. This incident left the scientist deeply distressed, prompting him to file a complaint with the police.

In his post, he also demanded urgent action against the attackers. He recounted that the group of four assailants on motorcycles had chased him for a significant distance.

@MuraliGowdaM@Mnhallipolice Thank you for registering my FIR and visiting the venue. Awaiting further inspection and results. — Ashutosh Singh (@ashuvishen) August 27, 2023

The Madanayakanahalli police station responded to the complaint and confirmed that a case has been registered.

A case has been registered in madanayakanahalli ps under crime no 509/2023 u/s 447 ,427,342,506B,rw 34 IPC , and investigation is going on — Madanayakanahalli Police Station (@MNhalliPS) August 27, 2023

Alokkumar, the Additional Director General of Police for Traffic, responded to Mr Singh's post on social media, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. He mentioned that he has instructed the relevant authorities to take strict measures in response.