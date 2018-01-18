Chargesheet Filed Against Hafiz Saeed In Terror Funding Case The National Investigation Agency filed the over 1,000-page chargesheet before a court in New Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe against terrorist Hafiz Saeed

Share EMAIL PRINT Hafiz Saeed is wanted in India in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency today filed a chargesheet against 12 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, in a case related to funding of terror and secessionist activities in Kashmir valley.



The NIA filed the over 1,000-page chargesheet before a court in New Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe. The judicial custody of 10 people arrested in connection with the case ended today.



Under the anti-terror law -- the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- the prosecuting agency has to file a chargesheet within six months, failing which the accused is eligible for bail.



NIA officials said they gathered substantial material and technical evidence during the probe. They said 60 locations were raided and 950 incriminating documents seized. There are 300 witnesses in the case.



The NIA had arrested Altaf Ahmad Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Shah Geelani; Shahid-ul-Islam, spokesperson of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference; Ayaz Akbar, spokesperson of the Geelani-led faction of Hurriyat, and separatists Nayeem Khan, Bashir Bhat and Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal.



Businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali was also arrested by the NIA in connection with the case, which was filed after Kashmir valley was rocked by protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in a gunfight with security forces in 2016.



Former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front terrorist Bitta Karate, photo journalist Kamran Yusuf and Javed Ahmed Bhat have also been named in the chargesheet.



The NIA accused Saeed and Salahuddin of instigating trouble and sending funds to the valley through non-banking channels, officials said. The NIA has recorded statements on the flow of money, especially from Pakistan, from four accused in a case related to funding of "terror activities" in Kashmir.





The National Investigation Agency today filed a chargesheet against 12 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, in a case related to funding of terror and secessionist activities in Kashmir valley.The NIA filed the over 1,000-page chargesheet before a court in New Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe. The judicial custody of 10 people arrested in connection with the case ended today.Under the anti-terror law -- the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- the prosecuting agency has to file a chargesheet within six months, failing which the accused is eligible for bail.NIA officials said they gathered substantial material and technical evidence during the probe. They said 60 locations were raided and 950 incriminating documents seized. There are 300 witnesses in the case.The NIA had arrested Altaf Ahmad Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Shah Geelani; Shahid-ul-Islam, spokesperson of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference; Ayaz Akbar, spokesperson of the Geelani-led faction of Hurriyat, and separatists Nayeem Khan, Bashir Bhat and Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal.Businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali was also arrested by the NIA in connection with the case, which was filed after Kashmir valley was rocked by protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in a gunfight with security forces in 2016. Former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front terrorist Bitta Karate, photo journalist Kamran Yusuf and Javed Ahmed Bhat have also been named in the chargesheet.The NIA accused Saeed and Salahuddin of instigating trouble and sending funds to the valley through non-banking channels, officials said. The NIA has recorded statements on the flow of money, especially from Pakistan, from four accused in a case related to funding of "terror activities" in Kashmir.