Changing Name Not Enough, Delete Scenes: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale On 'Padmavat'

He added that he would meet Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi soon in this regard.
"Changing the name of the controversial film, 'Padmavati' (to 'Padmavat'), is not enough. Till the objections of the Rajput community as regards the film are not cleared, it should not be released," the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment said.
Stating that while the name of the film was changed, the story and scenes were not, Mr Athawale demanded that such scenes be deleted before the film was released.
The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor starrer is slated for a January 25 release.