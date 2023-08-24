Chandrayaan-3's Landing Is A Success Of Mankind: PM Modi At BRICS Summit

PM Modi thanked the world's scientific community for their wishes on this historic moment. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, said that the success of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon was not limited to one country but the success of mankind.

In a briefing in the presence of other leaders from BRICS countries, PM Modi thanked South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa for his congratulatory message on Chandrayaan's successful landing and said that it was a matter of pride.

"Friends, now my friend Ramaphosa has given a lot of praise for India's moon mission and I have been feeling this since yesterday, I am getting congratulations from everyone."

Earlier, on Chandrayaan-3, the President of South Africa said, "...Yesterday we congratulated India on landing the lunar module on the Moon..."

After thanking President Ramaphosa, PM Modi said, "It is a matter of pride for us that this success is being accepted not as a limited success of one country but as a significant success of mankind."

"Yesterday Chandrayaan 3 achieved the soft landing on the south pole of the moon and this is not only for India but for scientists across the world. This is the first attempt made by any country on the South Pole and that is a successful attempt," he said.

PM Modi further stated that on behalf of India, its people and scientists, he thanked the scientists and the world's scientific community for their wishes on this historic moment.

At the banquet dinner during the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit on Wednesday, several world leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated PM Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi while referring to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, said the enthusiasm of our diaspora in South Africa for India's achievements in the space sector is truly gladdening.

"Feeling the fervour all the way from Johannesburg for Chandrayaan-3! The enthusiasm of our diaspora in South Africa for India's achievements in the space sector is truly gladdening," PM Modi posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also shared pictures of him greeting the members of the Indian community who were gathered at a Johannesburg hotel on Wednesday.

On Wednesday Chandrayaan successfully executed the soft landing on the south pole of the moon.

ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

