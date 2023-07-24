Chandrayaan-3, Indian Fighter Jets And Ramayana Become Part Of Reddit's Open Canvas R/Place

Some of the creations added by Indian to Reddit's r/place.

Millions of Reddit users collaborated in public piece of artwork that the platform hosted for this third time on July 20. Indian users of the platform also joined the fun, adding the country's symbols and achievements on the massive virtual canvas. Reddit had announced on July 19 that it is bringing back r/place the following day, a break from the pattern of having it active on April 1. The announcement was met with negative responses from many users, who criticised Reddit CEO Steve Huffman in the wake of a controversy regarding access to Reddit's API.

This year, the UPI logo and India's digital boom marked its attendance for the second time while ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 also became a part of the canvas.

The Indian Tricolour, tribute to Japan for animated 1993 film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' and Indian fighter jets also adorned r/space.

The theme that resonated with Indian Reddit users was portraying India as a place where science and spirituality meets.

The collaborative project and social experiment was organised for the first time by Reddit on the April Fools' Day in 2017. It was praised for creating a sense of collectivism and uniting internet users from across the world by giving them a common canvas to showcase their talent.

The 2022 edition of the experiment caused Reddit's daily active users to reach an all-time peak.

Reddit's r/Place is a subreddit that functions as an open canvas (1000*1000), where each user can post a single, tiny, coloured pixel every five minutes.

According to the rules last year, every user was given an option to add only one tile to the canvas every five minutes, making it impossible for anyone to build the entire canvas alone. The five-minute gap has been added to prevent anyone from dominating the canvas.

The artwork was available to anyone who visited Reddit. Those without an account were only able to see the canvas, and couldn't add to it.