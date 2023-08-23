Chandrayaan 3: Communication Link Established Between Lander And Mission Control, Says ISRO

People watch PM Narendra Modi's address on Chandrayaan-3's success

Soon after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO said communication link was established between the Lander and the space agency's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) here.

The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

ISRO also released images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent to the Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Updates:



The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.

Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon.

