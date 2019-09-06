'Extremely Excited': PM Modi To Retweet Your Pics Watching Moon Landing

Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi had watched Chandrayaan 2's lift-off in July. (File)

As the final countdown for Chandrayaan 2's landing on the moon is on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is "extremely excited" to be at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru tonight to watch the extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. PM Modi will witness the mega space feat live with over 60 high school students from across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month.

"I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan," he wrote in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister has urged people to share pictures of the late night event on social media. He has also made a promise to retweet some of photos.

"I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too," he tweeted.

In July, PM Modi had watched Chandrayaan 2's lift-off on a giant screen at his office in Delhi and was also seen clapping with scientists of the ISRO when the rocket successfully placed the Chandrayaan 2 into orbit. He said he has been tracking all the updates since the launch.

I have been regularly and enthusiastically tracking all updates relating to Chandrayaan - 2 since it was launched on 22nd July 2019. This Mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. Its success will benefit crores of Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

India is seeking to become the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon.

The final manoeuvre of 35 km, till the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover land on the moon's surface without any injury, will be "15 minutes of terror" even for the top scientists at ISRO.

"This is a very. very complex process, and it is new to us, even for the people who have already done it, every time, it is a complex process, Here we are doing for the first time, so it will be fifteen minutes of terror for us," ISRO chief Dr K Sivan told NDTV.

He compared Chandrayaan 2's touchdown on the moon to holding a newborn. "It is like suddenly somebody comes and gives you a newborn baby in your hands," Dr Sivan said.

