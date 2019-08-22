First Moon Photo By Chandrayaan-2 Shows Apollo Crater, Mare Orientale Basin

Chandrayaan 2: The image shows two significant Moon landmarks, the Apollo crater and Mare Orientale basin

The first image of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan 2 was tweeted by space agency ISRO today. The image of the moon, ISRO says, was captured at a height of about 2,650 km from the Lunar surface and was taken yesterday.

The image shows two significant Moon landmarks, the Apollo crater and the Mare Orientale basin.

The Apollo crater is located on the Moon's southern hemisphere and covers another large crater, the Oppenheimer, located next to the western rim.

The Mare Orientale is one of the most remarkable lunar features and it looks similar to a target ring bullseye.

Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2#VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019.



Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISROpic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ - ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019

The Chandrayaan 2 yesterday successfully performed a critical manoeuvre which has taken it closer to the moon surface. The spacecraft had entered the moon's orbit on Tuesday morning after executing one of the trickiest manoeuvres in its historic mission.

