Chandrayaan-2 To Land On Lunar South Polar Region On September 7: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said that India's indigenous moon mission Chandrayaan-2 is set to land on the lunar south polar region on September 7.

"Hello! This is Chandrayaan 2 with a special update. I wanted to let everyone back home know that it has been an amazing journey for me so far and I am on course to land on the lunar south polar region on 7th September. To know where I am and what I'm doing, stay tuned," read a post on the official Twitter handle of ISRO.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

Chandrayaan-2 on Wednesday successfully entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory (LTT) after its orbit was raised further. As the spacecraft approaches the moon on August 20, its liquid engine will be fired again to insert it into lunar orbit, the ISRO had said.

