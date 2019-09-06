Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Mission Explained In 10 Simple Points

Chandrayaan 2 moon landing simplified
- Chandrayaan 2 began its journey on board the Geo-Synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (GSLV MK-3) or the Baahubali rocket on July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
- After spending a few weeks in the Earth's orbit, it was taken into the moon's orbit on August 20 after a performing a tricky Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre.
- The spacecraft then entered its final orbit, passing over the lunar pole at a distance of about 100 km from the moon's surface.
- The lander then separated with the orbiter and lowered to enter into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the moon.
- In this process, the orbiter continues to study the moon while keeping in touch with the Vikram lander.
- The lander then starts its descent onto the lunar surface making the next 15 minutes most terrifying moments for the space scientists at ISRO.
- Through programmed rough braking and fine braking manoeuvres, the lander would then come within touching distance of the moon's surface.
- After zeroing in on the best landing spot, the lander will soft land near the south pole of the moon.
- Few hours after the lunar dust settles down, the ramp would open displaying India's flag on the moon's surface.
- Later in a gentle operation, the Pragyan rover, with the Ashoka Chakra and the ISRO logos etched on its rear wheels, would be rolled out onto the lunar surface to carry out experiments.
