Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Mission Explained In 10 Simple Points

Chandrayaan 2 began its journey on July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: Chandrayaan 2, India's second attempt to land on the moon's surface, is the most complex mission ever undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With this lunar exploration mission, India looks to create history reaching closest to the moon's south pole and unravel its mysteries. The lunar spacecraft, with an orbiter, lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, will take India's flag on the moon's surface.