Chandrababu Naidu To Be At Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot's Swearing-In

N Chandrababu Naidu to attend swearing-in ceremonies of Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath, the chief minister designates of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively have invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for their swearing-in ceremonies.

Mr Gehlot has written a letter to Mr Naidu, inviting him for the ceremony, to be held on December 17 in Jaipur. Along with Mr Gehlot, Sachin Pilot will also take oath as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.

While Kamal Nath telephoned Mr Naidu and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled on December 17 in Bhopal. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has accepted his invitation.

On December 13, Kamal Nath was announced as the chief minister of the newly-elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party also announced old guard Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister of Rajasthan on the same day.

On December 11, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh, winning 114 seats in the Assembly Elections. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) extended their support to Congress, helping it cross the majority mark of 116.

In Rajasthan, the Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the death of one of the candidates.