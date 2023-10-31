'When I Was In Trouble...': Out On Bail, Chandrababu Naidu's Message

Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail Tuesday evening - 53 days after he was arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 371 crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam case. The High Court gave the 73-year-old ex-Chief Minister interim bail for four weeks after being told he needs cataract surgery in his right eye.

Mr Naidu, who was asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh in addition to two similar sureties, must surrender before the jail superintendent before 5 PM on November 28. He has been given permission to receive treatment at a hospital of his choice, but must submit medical reports.

While he is out of jail, Mr Naidu is prohibited from directly, or indirectly, inducing, threatening or making a promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case against him, in order to dissuade said person from disclosing facts of the case to the courts or any other authority.

Massive celebrations broke out in Rajahmundry and other parts of Andhra Pradesh once Mr Naidu walked out of jail. His son Nara Lokesh, who spoke to NDTV last month and spoke of a "civil war" to ensure his father is freed, posted on X (formerly Twitter) and called the TDP boss' release a "victory".

Speaking to supporters during a procession from Rajahmundry to Guntur's Tadepalli, he thanked them and said, "When I was in trouble, you came on the roads and prayed for me. I will never forget the affection shown to me... not only in Andhra Pradesh but also Telangana and across the world."

He may visit Tirupati on Wednesday before going to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, a spokesperson for the ruling YSR Congress Party, said it is shameful that the TDP is celebrating Mr Naidu's release from jail.

