Chandrababu Naidu Faces New Corruption Case Involving Liquor Licences

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered another case against former CM Chandrababu Naidu in connection with allegations of illegal licensing of liquor companies in the previous government.

Advocate Sunkara Krishnamurthy said the case against Chandrababu has been registered under the PC Act 1988. CID officials have included Chandrababu as A3 in the case.

The CID officers filed a petition to conduct an inquiry regarding the case in the ACB court and the court allowed the hearing on this petition.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada ACB court extended N Chandrababu Naidu's remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till November 1. Naidu is currently in judicial custody.

The TDP leader was presented virtually before the court from the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

