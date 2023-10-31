Chandrababu Naidu Gets Interim Bail For 4 Weeks In Skills Development Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday morning granted Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu four weeks interim bail on medical grounds. Advocates representing Mr Naidu told court he has to undergo cataract surgery. He is expected to be released this evening, but there are restrictions on media interaction and participating in campaign events.

The court posted the regular bail petition to November 10.

Mr Naidu was arrested last month over an alleged Rs 371 crore scam involving the state's skill development corporation. He has been in judicial custody in the Rajahmundry Central Jail since then.

The ex-Chief Minister's arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department triggered political turmoil in the state and led to violent clashes between TDP supporters and the police. Party leaders condemned Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government for the "witch hunt".

Mr Naidu has also been named - as Accused No 3 - in a second case - over allegedly illegal licensing of liquor companies by the previous government.

Last week Mr Naidu wrote to a special court alleging security lapses in the prison in which he is lodged, and appealed for better arrangement, specifically "commensurate with the Z-Plus category security cover provided" to him outside of jail.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a senior member of Mr Naidu's party told NDTV the TDP will not contest the November 30 election in neighbouring Telangana. Mr Naidu reportedly told him it will be difficult to organise campaign events from jail and the party must explain these circumstances to its workers.

The TDP has some support in the state, which helped it win 15 seats in the 2014 election and two in the 2018 poll. However, those elected later shifted loyalty to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Supporters of Mr Chandrababu Naidu in Telangana had been upset that the BRS had not given statements condemning the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and they were not allowed to hold a protest in his support in the Hitech city area.

Telangana will vote on November 30 and results will be declared on December 3.