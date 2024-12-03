Chandni Chowk Was Among Least Polluted In Delhi For 2 Days. Here's Why

Chandni Chowk is a non-motorised zone.

Chandni Chowk was among the least polluted spots in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, data provided by pollution monitoring bodies showed, as the overall air quality in the national capital improved to the "poor" category - after a month-long spell of "very poor" and "severe" categories - three days ago.

One of Delhi's oldest and busiest markets, and a tourist hub, Chandni Chowk recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 186 (moderate) at 8am on Monday, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) that set up a monitoring station in the area.

On Tuesday, the AQI oscillated in the 250-270 bracket during the day, under the "poor" category.

Other areas in the city, however, mostly recorded an air quality that remained under the "very poor" category. At 4pm on Tuesday, Shadipur recorded an AQI of 324, Anand Vihar 311 and Mundka 310, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board. Data for other areas for Monday was not immediately available.

Overall, the national capital recorded an AQI of 285 on Sunday, 280 on Monday and 268 on Tuesday - all of which fall under the "poor" category.

Authorities and experts said the primary reason behind the relatively low AQI in Chandni Chowk was the absence of motor vehicles in the area.

In 2021, the Delhi transport department had notified the area, which was then under development, as a non-motorised zone. According to the notification, no motor vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days. Currently, only cycle rickshaws are permitted in the area. However, the restrictions shall not be applicable in the case of emergencies.

"The restriction on vehicles in Chandni Chowk does help solve the pollution problem. Only vehicles carrying essential goods are permitted. The ban on BS3 and BS4 vehicles (having high emissions) has also helped keep a check on the pollution. But this is a collective effort. Just curbing vehicular movement will not help," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satya Vir Katara said.

Dr Sachin Ghude, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, which set up the air quality monitoring station in Chandni Chowk, also attributed the improved air quality to the traffic curbs in the area. "I think this is the best example of how you manage the traffic, and if you create a non-motorised zone, you will have an improvement in the AQI," he said.

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment last month said 51.5% of the pollution in the national capital is caused by transport and vehicular emission.

Dr MP George, a former scientist at Delhi Pollution Control Committee, said: "...Only if there is a consistent downward trend, can it be considered a legitimate improvement in the air quality."