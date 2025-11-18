Chandigarh's Musical Crackdown: 'Dhol Fine Drive' Issues 1st Littering Fine

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has rolled out a unique campaign, "Dhol Fine Drive," to curb littering in the city. Under the initiative, special teams patrol streets, markets, and public areas, issuing fines and playing traditional drums (dhol).

The campaign, launched on Sunday, ensures anyone spotted littering in public places is fined immediately. The first fine under this initiative was issued in Manimajra, and each violator was fined Rs 13,401.

In some cases, the garbage thrown by violators is also collected and returned to them as part of the awareness effort.

A video of a special team, accompanied by dhol players, visiting the homes of habitual litterers has gone viral. The officials issue a challan, return the garbage to the offenders, and take pictures with them.

In some cases, the artists even perform traditional "boliyaan," like "Littering? Smile please... you are on camera!" The recorded footage of these public interactions is later posted on the Municipal Corporation's official social media platforms.

What is Dhol Fine Drive campaign?

Officials said that since repeated warnings failed to change people's habits, the "Dhol Fine Drive" was launched. On its very first day, several individuals were fined, and the initiative received a positive response from the public in many areas.

The corporation has also provided a dedicated WhatsApp number, 9915762917, where residents can report littering anonymously.

Additionally, the city has launched an app, "I'm Chandigarh," where citizens can also report littering. People whose reports are verified will receive a reward of Rs 250.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar, IAS, said that the Municipal Corporation reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards any act of littering or non-compliance with SWM regulations.

He further mentioned, "All commercial establishments, institutions, and residents are hereby reminded to adhere strictly to the provisions of the SWM Rules, including waste segregation at source, use of designated collection systems, and maintaining cleanliness in and around their premises."