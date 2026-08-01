Chandigarh Lawyer Arrested For Shooting Woman In Face During Eviction Drive

A court-ordered eviction drive in Chandigarh Sector 42 turned violent on Saturday after a woman was allegedly shot in the face by her tenant, who is a lawyer.

According to the Chandigarh Police, officials had gone to the Sector 42 residence to execute a court order for handing over possession of the property. As the police team and court officials attempted to carry out the eviction proceedings, advocate JPS Chadha fired from inside the house with his licensed double-barrel shotgun.

The bullet struck the owner, Manjinder Kaur, in the mouth, leaving her severely injured. She was immediately taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where her condition is said to be critical.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kumar said a police team had accompanied officials to execute the court's possession order when the tenant opened fire instead of opening the door. He was overpowered and arrested at the scene.

"Forensic experts examined the crime scene, while investigators began recording statements of eyewitnesses and collecting evidence to establish the exact sequence of events," said an official.

Police are also verifying all legal aspects related to the licensed firearm. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and the victim's medical condition.