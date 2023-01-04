Chandigarh Cops Recreate 'Crime Scene' At Haryana Minister's House: Lawyer

The police had requested to recreate crime scene at the Haryana minister's residence.

The Chandigarh Police brought the woman coach, who has lodged a sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, to his official residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday to recreate the "crime scene", her lawyer said.

"The police had requested that to recreate crime scene, they wanted to bring the survivor to Sandeep Singh's residence," complainant's lawyer Deepanshu Bansal told reporters outside the residence of the minister.

He said the coach was brought to Sandeep Singh's residence in connection with the investigations and for recreating the scene of alleged crime.

Later, the complainant left the place in a police vehicle.

Replying to a question, Deepanshu Bansal said he has no information whether the minister too was present at the house when she reached there.

Deepanshu Bansal said the survivor recorded her statement before a magistrate in the morning under Section 164 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code). Earlier, she had recorded her statement before police.

To a question, Deepanshu Bansal said the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police against Singh also includes non-bailable sections and it is "up to police to arrest the minister without delay".

On Tuesday, the woman coach had appeared before the Chandigarh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) here for a marathon eight hours to record her statement.

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday registered an FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement and set up an SIT to probe the case.

Sandeep Singh, a first-time MLA, has been booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



