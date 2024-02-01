Heavy Police, Para Forces Deployment For AAP Protests In Delhi Tomorrow

Delhi Police will tighten security in the central part of the city and adjoining areas (Representational)

The Delhi Police will tighten security in the central parts of the national capital tomorrow as hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters gather to protest after its shock defeat in Chandigarh Mayoral polls. The party will protest the alleged cheating in the key polls, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will reportedly join the protesters.

The police, which said they have not allowed the demonstrations, have called for nearly a thousand Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel to manage the protesting AAP workers and supporters.

Personnel of the Delhi Police have been called in from three districts, including senior officials, who will be deployed. Eight companies of paramilitary forces have also been called.

The AAP said the protests have been planned outside the BJP's headquarters on DDU Marg, near central Delhi's ITO area. The BJP said it will launch a counter-offensive outside the AAP headquarters, also in the same area. The police may even block the road to avoid any incidents, causing major blocks and traffic snarls in the area, reported news agency PTI.

According to the police, traffic will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg tomorrow.

On Tuesday, in a major setback to the Congress and the AAP, the BJP swept the Chandigarh Mayoral polls.