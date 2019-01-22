School Collapses In Uttarakhand After Heavy Rainfall, No Casualties

The school, Saraswati Shishu Mandir is in Gopeshwar area of Chamoli.

A school in Uttarakhand's Chamoli collapsed today after heavy rainfall in the region. No casualties were reported in the incident as the state government had declared a holiday today for schools after a warning was issued for heavy rainfall and snow in the area.

The picture of the collapsed building, shared by news agency ANI, shows a large pile of rubble with many people atop the wreckage. The people are seen taking away some of the things from there. The school, Saraswati Shishu Mandir is in Gopeshwar area of Chamoli.

The roof of the building also came down. The picture shows broken desks piled up in the rubble.

Uttarakhand had received snowfall in many areas in early January. The plain regions in the state are facing an intense cold wave.

Widespread rainfall or snowfall over Uttarakhand had been predicted by the India Meteorological Department between January 20 and 22.