Challenging Governor's Right Unfortunate: Punjab Congress Leader To Chief Minister

Cordial relationship between the chief minister and the governor is the utmost necessity, he said.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said challenging the right of the governor to call information about certain decisions of the state government was not only "unfortunate but also avoidable", amid a row between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Partap Singh Bajwa said there are many other challenges which are more pressing for the attention of the Chief Minister than to "embroil into undesirable and unpalatable controversies".

"The deteriorated law-and-order situation, precarious financial resources for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Punjab, rising unemployment, agricultural crisis, environmental crisis, and seemingly insurmountable challenges being posed by narco-terrorism across the border, failing health infrastructure, and the consequent flight of industry from the state are some issues crying for whole-time attention of the government," the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly said in a statement.

Even otherwise, Article 167 of the Constitution casts a duty upon the chief minister to furnish information relating to the administration of affairs of the state, Mr Bajwa said.

"Since the executive power of the state vests in the governor under Article 154(1) and every executive action is taken in the name of the governor, it is but a natural obligation on the part of the chief minister to furnish the information asked for by the governor," he said.

Punjab has been facing multiple challenges, therefore, the cordial relationship between the chief minister and the governor is the utmost necessity for the overall betterment of the state, the Congress leader said.

"Besides, the post of governor is constitutional, hence it deserves due respect. If the governor holds a government accountable or raises some irregularities in the functioning of the government, it must be addressed sincerely," Mr Bajwa said.

Moreover, constant situation disagreements between the governor and the chief minister are not signs of a healthy democracy, he said.

Mr Mann on Tuesday had questioned the criteria adopted by the Centre for appointing governors and the state's ruling Aam Aadmi Party demanded that Governor Purohit should be immediately shifted out.

The Chief Minister hit back at Governor Purohit after the governor questioned him on the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar held recently in Singapore, saying he has received complaints of malpractices.

Mr Mann had accused the Governor of interfering in the state government's affairs and, replying to Mr Purohit's letter made public Monday, indirectly questioned his credentials for the post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)