'Chak De India': Israeli Envoy Announces Special Contest Ahead of Final

"Very excited about the upcoming Cricket World Cup final," Naor Gilon said.

Expressing support for Team India ahead of the World Cup title clash against Australia, Israel Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Friday announced a unique contest for cricket fans.

He urged people to share their jersey designs with the Israel Embassy and get a chance to win the special jerseys showcasing the India-Israel relationship and representing 15 Indian players.

"Shalom India! We at the embassy are very excited about the upcoming Cricket World Cup final and of course, we are rooting for India. I would like to give you 15 jerseys showcasing the bond between Israel and India," Gilon said in a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "I promise to send 15 jerseys to the most creative artists with their winning designs. Let the artistic cricket festivities begin. Chak de India!"

The #CWC23 Finals - #INDvsAUS is here and we're all in for #TeamIndia! 🏏



Show us your creative spin on the jersey showcasing the bond between #Israel & #India, and you could be one of the lucky 15 winners!



Make sure to use #JerseyArt & tag @israelinindia



चक दे 🇮🇳@BCCIpic.twitter.com/UCaNh9GETh — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 17, 2023

Meanwhile, India will face arch-rival Australia in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter.

Special arrangements are being made to organise the spectacle in the world's largest cricket stadium and several celebrities and public figures are expected to attend the match.

India stormed into the finals after beating New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The star performer for India in the match was Mohammad Shami with his historic 7-wicket haul.

Before this, India posted a solid total riding on the hundreds of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and valuable knocks by Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill and KL Rahul.

On the other hand, Australia became the second finalist after defeating South Africa by three wickets in a thrilling contest at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)