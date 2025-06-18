'He Died In Fear': Telangana Man, 55, Dies Of Heart Stroke In Israel

A 57-year-old man from Telangana, who had travelled to Israel in search of a livelihood, died due to ill health, his family said on Wednesday.

Revella Ravinder (57) from the district headquarters town of Jagtial in the state had moved to Israel two years ago for work.

Ravinder's wife Vijaya Lakshmi told PTI Videos that her husband was deeply distressed by the ongoing conflict and the frequent sounds of bombings, often expressing fear that he might not make it back home.

She said they were informed that he died of a sudden heart stroke, allegedly triggered by the stress and anxiety caused by the conflict.

Ravinder's daughter Akanksha said his father used to call from underground bunkers and he was admitted to hospital due to ill-health.

The family of the deceased has urged the government to help bring back his body.

They also requested the government for financial aid as Ravinder was the sole breadwinner in the family.

Ravinder's son is deaf and dumb.

