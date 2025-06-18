90 Kashmiri Students Among 110 Flown Out From Conflict-Hit Iran By India

At least 110 Indian students including 90 from Jammu and Kashmir are set to reach Delhi tonight from conflict-hit Iran after the Union government launched an operation to evacuate them. Visuals from an airport in Doha showed the students boarding a connecting IndiGo flight.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association (JKSA) in a statement thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the timely evacuation effort, and reassuring anxious families back home during this period of uncertainty.

The JKSA said it remains hopeful that all remaining students will be evacuated soon.

All flight tickets including the Delhi to Srinagar leg have been arranged free of cost by the Union government, the students' body said in a post on X.

"We deeply appreciate this effort to ensure a smooth, full journey home," it said.

The first group of evacuees comprising 110 students of Urmia Medical University, including the 90 from Kashmir valley, have safely crossed into Armenia amid the Israel-Iran conflict, the JKSA said.

They are scheduled to land in Delhi at 10.15 pm on Wednesday.

The Indian consulate in Iran's Bandar Abbas city requested Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences (AJUMS) on Tuesday to facilitate the relocation of Indian students, including those from Kashmir valley, amid the prevailing security concerns.

The consulate asked the university administration to give permission for 11 Indian students to leave the campus and travel to Yazd, assuring that it would take full responsibility for their safe movement as per instructions from senior authorities, JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami said in a post on X.

First Batch Evacuated. Around 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University, including 90 from Kashmir, have safely crossed into Armenia amid the Israel-Iran conflict. Their return journey to India is scheduled as follows: 1/n@ANI @PTI_News @GreaterKashmir — J&K Students Association (@JKSTUDENTSASSO) June 18, 2025

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's call for the country to surrender, warning that any US strike will have "serious irreparable consequences".

Israel said it struck a nuclear site near Tehran on Wednesday, while Iran said it fired hypersonic missiles as the arch foes traded fire for a sixth day.

Donald Trump insists the US has played no part in ally Israel's bombing campaign, but also warned his patience was wearing thin.

The long-range blitz began on Friday when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

After the Israeli military issued a warning for civilians to leave one district of Tehran for their safety, Israeli warplanes hit the capital early Wednesday.

"More than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... carried out a series of airstrikes in the Tehran area over the past few hours," the Israeli military said, adding that several weapons manufacturing facilities were hit.