Obama Mention, Steve Jobs' Foreword: Delhi Baba's Tall Claims Under Lens

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the Delhi-based self-styled godman accused of molesting at least 19 students, projects himself as a highly qualified management guru and a celebrated author. On the run after his perversion came to the fore, the spotlight is now on his public image and private perversion.

The profile of Chaitanyananda on academic research-sharing platforms states that he holds an MBA and a PhD from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. It also claims that he had completed post-doctoral degrees and DLitt, and that he holds seven honorary DLitt degrees from Universities in India and abroad.

These claims are repeated on the author pages of his books available on e-commerce platforms. Sources in Delhi Police have said they suspect many of these claims are fake, and a thorough investigation is on to bust them.

On the cover of these books, Chaitanyananda introduces himself as an "internationally acclaimed writer" who has authored 28 titles and 143 research papers.

One of his books, Forget Classroom Learning, has a foreword by Apple founder Steve Jobs. On the front page of the book, Jobs is quoted as saying that Chaitanyananda's book is "an unprecedented preparatory and guiding manual for the applied world of management".

Chaitanyananda's author profile on one of his books also claims that former US President Barack Obama repeatedly referred to his book, Transforming Personality, during his election campaign. It also claims that the book was one of the best sellers in the European and North American markets in 2007.

The book also contains an appreciation message attributed to Ban Ki-Moon, former Secretary General of the United Nations.

The 'about the author' sections on his book describe him as an "eminent professor, noted author, orator, educationist, spiritual philosopher and philanthropist, and an eminent personality of management academia in India and abroad."

Cops now believe much of the information in Chaitanyananda's academic profile is fake.

Following allegations of sexually harassing students at Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, of which he was the director, the self-styled godman is now on the run.

Police have issued a lookout circular to prevent him from fleeing the country. The investigation has revealed that Chaitanyananda had been harassing women for nearly two decades and was charged with molestation in 2009 and 2016 too.