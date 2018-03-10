French President Emmanuel Macron In India, Says 'We Have Good Chemistry': 10 Points

French President Emmanuel Macron received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: On a four-day visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron began his official engagements this morning, when he was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. "I think we (India and France) have very good chemistry. Our two great democracies have a historic relationship," President Macron said at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The French President arrived last night in Delhi and is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, businessmen and top officials. President Macron's visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of our engagement, the foreign ministry said in a statement.