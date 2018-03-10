India, France Ink 14 Pacts Including On Nuclear Energy, Security

Agreements in the field of education, environment, urban development and railways were also signed in the presence of the two leaders.
Addressing a joint media event with Mr Macron, PM Modi said the two countries have robust cooperation in the fields of defence and security.
On his part, Mr Macron said India and France have decided to work together to deal with threats of terrorism and radicalisation.
Defence cooperation between the two countries now has a new significance, the French President said.
Both the leaders also talked about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Mr Macron, who arrived in Delhi last night, was given a ceremonial welcome this morning.
Mr Macron is in India on a four-day visit. He was received at the airport last night by Prime Minister Modi, in a special gesture.