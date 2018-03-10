France's Emanuel Macron Arrives In India, Gets PM Modi's Hug: 10 Points

PM Modi greeted French President Emmanuel Macron with hug (PTI)

New Delhi: Breaking protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received French President Emmanuel Macron at Delhi airport. Mr Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, businessmen and top officials. PM Modi greeted Mr Macron with a hug and shook hands with his wife. "Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France," tweeted PM Modi. President Macron's visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of our engagement, the foreign ministry said in a statement.