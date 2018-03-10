France's Emanuel Macron Arrives In India, Gets PM Modi's Hug: 10 Points

PM Modi greeted French President Emmanuel Macron with hug (PTI)
New Delhi: Breaking protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received French President Emmanuel Macron at Delhi airport. Mr Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, businessmen and top officials. PM Modi greeted Mr Macron with a hug and shook hands with his wife. "Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France," tweeted PM Modi. President Macron's visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of our engagement, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Here is a 10-point guide to Emmanuel Macron's India visit:
Mr Macron's official engagements begin at 9 am on Saturday when he will be given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, after which he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat. He will meet Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and hold a bilateral with PM Modi at noon that will be followed by delegation-level talks and signing of various deals.
Agreements on civil nuclear cooperation, solar energy and transfer of electric mobility for Indian Railways and metro lines linked to smart city projects -- for cities like Pune and Nagpur -- are on the cards. Space cooperation is on the agenda as is a larger framework on naval cooperation. Around 40 business leaders are accompanying the French president.
PM Modi and President Macron will co-chair the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), on March 11. The ISA is a flagship Indian initiative launched by PM Modi and the French president on the sidelines of the Paris climate conference in 2015. This meeting will be of great significance against the backdrop of the United States, under President Trump, pulling out of the Paris accord. India and France have pledged to achieve reduction in emissions as committed at Paris.
"The ISA is a unique effort that brings the world together to harness solar energy and create a cleaner as well as greener future, said PM Modi in a tweet. Sources in the French government said Mr Macron's visit was decided in a way that coincides with the solar summit "as both leaders are very invested in clean and renewal energy."
On Saturday evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a dinner for the leaders of 24 nations who will attend the conference, including Mr Macron.
On a day Mr Macron arrived in India, the Congress said there was new information to suggest that India was paying far more than countries like Qatar and Egypt for the 36 Rafale jets being acquired by the Indian Air Force. According to the Congress, "India is clearly paying an extra price of Rs. 350.90 crore per aircraft or Rs 12,632 crore for 36 aircraft." The BJP hit back, saying the Congress was "misleading the country over a sensitive issue like defence".
The last visit of a French President to India was in January, 2016, when President Francois Hollande was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. PM Modi had visited France in June last year, immediately after Mr Macron was elected President.
Mr Macron will also meet and interact with students from across the country in a town hall meeting organised in Delhi on Saturday.
Mr Macron will also pay a visit to PM Modi's constituency Varanasi. Both leaders will take a boat ride on the Ganga, which will include a private lunch. They will also visit Mirzapur to inaugurate a 100 MW solar power plant.
Mr Macron and his wife will also pay a visit to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.