'Centre's Wrong Policies Worsening Situation In Kashmir': Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury accused the Centre of "only hiding the real situation" in J&K

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, today slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for pursuing "wrong policies", which he claimed led to the "worsening" of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre, he said, is only keen on hiding the "real situation" in the Valley.

Mr Chowdhury, who is also a five-time MP from Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, today met family members of the five labourers who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Most of the labourers were from Sagardighi area of the district.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family members of the victims, Mr Chowdhury said he has also spoken with the union home secretary over the phone and urged him to make arrangements to bring back the bodies and other labourers from West Bengal who are trapped in the Valley.

"The situation in the Valley is becoming worse with every passing day. It is going out of our hands because of the wrong policies of the central government, which is only busy trying to hide the real situation," he claimed.

"The government is not allowing an all-party delegation of the country to visit the Valley but is allowing an EU delegation," he alleged.

Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Another labourer was critically injured by the terrorists, they added.

"The home secretary told me that the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir had a word with his counterpart in West Bengal for sending the bodies to the eastern state," he said.

"I had requested him to ensure that government should take steps in bringing back the labourers from West Bengal who are still trapped in the Valley," Mr Chowdhury said.



