Centre's Latest COVID-19 Guidelines: All You Need To Know

In its newest guidelines, the Home Ministry on Wednesday said, the focus will be to "consolidate the gains achieved against the spread of COVID-19" in the country. The States have been given more power to decide on steps like imposing night curfew if the local situation requires. The guidelines given today will be effective from December 1 till the end of the year. Keeping in mind the recent spike in new cases in some States and with the winter setting in, the advisory emphasised on not taking things lightly. The local police and civic bodies shall be responsible for ensuring that steps for containment zones are strictly followed. Intensive house-to-house surveillance will continue and 80 per cent of contacts of persons found positive will be traced within 72 hours. National Directives for COVID-19 Management shall continue to be followed throughout the country.
Centre's New COVID-19 Guidelines: All you need to know
- All activities have been permitted outside containment zones
- No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel
- International air travel as permitted by the Home Ministry
- Cinema halls and theatres can function with up to 50 per cent seating capacity
- Swimming pools can be used only for training of sports persons
- Exhibition halls can be used only for business to business purposes
- Social, religious and other gatherings will be allowed with a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity
- States are free to take a call on capping the number of persons at gatherings depending on the local situation
- States may impose night curfew after assessing local conditions
- In cities, where the weekly Case Positivity Rate is more than 10 per cent, States to consider staggered office timings