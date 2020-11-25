Centre's Latest COVID-19 Guidelines: All You Need To Know

Coronavirus Guidelines: States can decide if night curfew is needed after assessing situation

In its newest guidelines, the Home Ministry on Wednesday said, the focus will be to "consolidate the gains achieved against the spread of COVID-19" in the country. The States have been given more power to decide on steps like imposing night curfew if the local situation requires. The guidelines given today will be effective from December 1 till the end of the year. Keeping in mind the recent spike in new cases in some States and with the winter setting in, the advisory emphasised on not taking things lightly. The local police and civic bodies shall be responsible for ensuring that steps for containment zones are strictly followed. Intensive house-to-house surveillance will continue and 80 per cent of contacts of persons found positive will be traced within 72 hours. National Directives for COVID-19 Management shall continue to be followed throughout the country.

Centre's New COVID-19 Guidelines: All you need to know