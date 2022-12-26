Karnataka Covid Guidelines For New Year: 10 Latest Facts

Arriving passengers with symptoms at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports will be taken to Bowring Hospital, Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru for quarantine.

Alternatively, symptomatic passengers can choose the nearest eligible private hospital for quarantine. The cost will be borne by the passengers.

Those who give RT-PCR test samples can leave the airport, but should remain under home quarantine. If they develop symptoms, they should immediately contact the local health teams and go to the designated medical facility.

All those samples with positive report and CT value below 25 will be sent for genomic sequencing to identify whether it is the BF.7 variant, which is causing a spike in cases in China.

Symptomatic children under 12 years who arrive at airports will be accompanied by a parent or guardian in good health to the designated medical centres.

The 2 per cent random sampling of international arrivals will continue as it was decided by the central government.

All New Year celebrations should be completed by 1 am, and all large gatherings should be strictly outdoors. If possible, day gatherings are recommended to avoid cold weather at night and early morning.

People need to wear N-95 mask in theatres. "No mask, no entry" signs should be shown prominently at all public areas.

Customers and staff at bars, restaurants and pubs should have taken two doses of vaccination.