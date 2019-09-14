Centre's 'Gujarat Model' To Harass Opposition Leaders: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh said the centre is "running on Gujarat model" to harass only opposition leaders.

Accusing the centre of political vendetta, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the Modi government is running on the "Gujarat model" to harass opposition leaders.

"Sending former Union finance minister P Chidambaram to jail is the proof of the misuse of the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department for implicating opposition leaders," Mr Singh said on Friday evening.

He said though action has been taken against P Chidambaram, the officers on whose recommendation/consent the former union minister took decisions have been spared.

Mr Singh demanded action against BJP leader Chinmayanand similar to the action taken against Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who too has been accused of sexual assault.

He said the centre is "running on Gujarat model" to harass only opposition leaders.

The Congress leader took exception to the reported remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mathura, on "Om and cow". He said "such baseless aspersions" are made to divert attention from the failure of the government.

Mr Singh congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for virtually reviving the scheme with an order for opening 1,000 goshalas (chowsheds).

He demanded introduction and total funding of a scheme for stray cattle by the Union government to counter stray cattle menace.

