Centre's All-Party Meet In Parliament Ahead Of Monsoon Session Tomorrow

The all-party meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The BJP-led government at the Centre convened an all-party meeting in Delhi on the eve of the monsoon session of parliament today.

At the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Congress, seeking a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanded discussions on the Manipur violence in the Monsoon Session. "We are bringing an adjournment motion on the issue tomorrow," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's MP in the Lok Sabha, said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, said the government is ready to discuss all matters in parliament, including the months-long ethnic violence in Manipur that has killed over 120 people.

The meeting will also reportedly see discussions over the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and on the Opposition allegations of "assault on the country's federal structure through Governors", reported news agency ANI.

"The attacks on the federal structure by the central government through Governors will be raised in the upcoming session of Parliament. The other issues include the Manipur situation, the Balasore train tragedy, bringing of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and inflation," senior Congress parliamentarian Jairam Ramesh, reported ANI.

The Opposition will also continue to press for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row, Mr Ramesh added.

The monsoon session will begin in the old parliament building tomorrow and continue until August 11.

Before the start of every session of Parliament, political parties meet to put forth several issues at a customary huddle attended by senior ministers of the government.