Centre Team To Visit West Bengal To Look Into Tent Collapse At PM's Rally

PM Modi later visited the hospital where the injured were undergoing treatment.

All India | | Updated: July 17, 2018 17:03 IST
90 people were injured when a tent collapsed at PM Modi's rally in Midnapore.

New Delhi: 

A team of top security officials will West Bengal to assess the circumstances leading to the collapse of a tent during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore, in which over 90 people were injured.

The team comprising top officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) will assess whether there was any lapse in the security measures, lack of coordination among different agencies and other shortcomings in organising the rally, a senior Home Ministry official said.

The development comes a day after the Home Ministry sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident that occurred yesterday.

The makeshift tent, erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from rain, collapsed when PM Modi was midway through his speech.

PM Modi later visited the hospital where the injured, including 50 women, were undergoing treatment.

