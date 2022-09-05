Centre Summons Wikipedia Executives After Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Page Vandalised

Fans have come out in support of the young Indian pacer.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT today summoned executives from Wikipedia to explain how fake information on cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page linking him to the separatist Khalistani movement was published on the website, several reports say. The Centre believes this disinformation could disturb communal harmony and also lead to a law and order situation for the cricketer's family, according to media reports.

A high-level panel is likely to quiz the executives of the crowdsourced digital encyclopaedia on precautionary checks and may even issue a show cause notice.

Mr Singh faced vitriolic attacks on social media by some users after he dropped a crucial catch in a thrilling Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

According to the edit history of Mr Singh's Wikipedia page, an unregistered user replaced the words "India" with "Khalistan" at several locations on the profile, but these changes were undone within 15 minutes by Wikipedia editors.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped a relatively easy catch of Asif Ali in the 18th over, which led to a massive momentum shift in the keenly watched match.

Pakistan went on to win the match by five wickets.

India batter and former team captain Virat Kohli backed the young bowler, saying anyone can make mistakes in a high-pressure game, and it is important to learn from them and move on.

Support poured in from several former cricketers who condemned the vicious trolling of Mr Singh. Fans have also come out in support of the young Indian pacer.

In the 18th over, which was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Pakistan needed 34 runs with Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali on the crease. On the third delivery, Asif Ali played a sweep shot and the ball went into the air and looked like an easy take for Arshdeep Singh. However, the ball went through his hands and the catch was dropped.

Arshdeep Singh was then chosen to bowl the final over, but was unable to defend seven runs.