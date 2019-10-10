Centre Should Reveal Price Of Rafale Fighter Jets, Says Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh says Congress will continue to raise questions about the Rafale deal.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said he was happy that Rafale jets will finally come to India but he still wanted to know why just 36 instead of 126 were being bought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

He also said that the party will continue to raise questions about the deal including the price of the fighter jet.

"We are happy that Rafale aircraft will finally begin arriving. When the country needed 126 jets, Modiji reduced the number to just 36. Neither I know nor the country knows the reason behind it. However, it is great that the jets will begin arriving soon," Mr Singh said.

He added that the Centre should reveal the price at which the jets are being brought from France and said the matter was far from over for his party.

"We don't even know at what price it is being brought. Rafale is a great fighter jet but the government should divulge at what rate it is being bought by them. Congress will raise this matter again, no doubts about that," Mr Singh said.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also expressed concerns over the way in which "fake news" was being circulated on social media. "The way in which fake news is being circulated to instill hostility and incite violence in the country is a matter of deep concern for everyone," Mr Singh said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.