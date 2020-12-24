Centre Should Listen To Opposition On Farm Laws, Says Maharashtra Minister

Chhagan Bhujbal said the Centre should listen to opposition parties when they raise any issue. (File)

Issues can not be solved if opposition is stopped from raising them, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said today after Congress leaders were detained in Delhi during a protest against farm laws.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others were detained after they staged a sit-in protest as they were not allowed to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mr Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader, said the Centre should listen to opposition parties when they raise any issue.

"You don't listen to farmers. If opposition parties try to raise the issue you stop them. How will issues be solved then?" he asked.

He also questioned why Congress MPs and other leaders were stopped from meeting the President initially.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury later met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded withdrawal of the three farm laws.