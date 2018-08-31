Centre Rushes NDRF Teams For Flood Relief In Nagaland

Major roads, including NH-29, are cut off and there is a power failure in Nagaland.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio regarding the damage caused by floods and landslides at several places in the state. According to official figures, the floods have already killed 12 people and displaced thousands in one month.



"NDRF teams are being rushed to the state by the Ministry of Home Affairs to carry out rescue and relief operations," Mr Singh tweeted.

The development came a day after Mr Rio appealed for help and shared bank details of the CM Relief Fund on Twitter. Nagaland officials say that major roads, including NH-29, are cut off and there is a power failure because of rising water level at the Doyang hydro-electric project.



President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted and urged the government and relief agencies to pool efforts.

"Thoughts with families, particularly children, in Nagaland that have been affected by heavy rains. Urge govt authorities, relief agencies, civil society and citizens to band together and pool efforts. The entire nation stands by our fellow citizens in Nagaland," the President tweeted.

On Thursday, Mr Rio visited Kiphire district along with officials to take stock of the situation.



The government claims that the situation is under control and flood waters have receded but major repairs needed to connect roads in several areas which are severely hit.



The Eastern Naga Students' Federation (ENSF) has appealed to the Nagaland government to continue providing relief in the districts, towns and villages facing scarcity of essential commodities in the wake of recent floods and landslides.