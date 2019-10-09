'Anyone Can Garland Chief Justice, Take Selfies': Centre Reviews Security

The agencies have been asked to deploy either a close proximity team or a close ring team (file)

The security of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has become a matter of concern for security agencies. The Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau recently had a meeting to discuss the issue.

According to a letter accessed by ANI, it was discussed in the meeting that the security of the CJI is very ''flimsy''.

"During the course of discussion, it was pointed out that the security arrangements of Delhi Police are very flimsy to an extent that anyone could walk up to the Chief Justice of India and garland him or take a selfie with him. This practice has not been appreciated and must be stopped immediately," the official letter issued by Delhi Police Joint CP security, ID Shukla, said.

After the high-level meeting, it has been conveyed to all the security agencies responsible for the CJI's security to secure the parking of his convoy and deploy either a close proximity team or a close ring team.

"The current security scenario requires that all stakeholders should go the extra mile to ensure foolproof security for all the high dignitaries," the letter said.

There have been incidents in which the CJI was surrounded by people.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.