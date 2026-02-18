India And France Launch AI Health Centre At AIIMS

India and France on Tuesday launched the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for the two countries to build "their own trusted AI systems" and reduce dependence on technologies developed elsewhere

The Indo-French Centre for AI in Health has been established under a Joint Memorandum of Understanding between AIIMS New Delhi, Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute. The collaboration also includes IIT Delhi and other French institutions, promoting interdisciplinary research at the intersection of artificial intelligence, neuroscience and public health.

The centre was inaugurated by Emmanuel Macron and Union Health Minister J P Nadda during the President's visit to India. The initiative will focus on advancing artificial intelligence-driven research, medical education and clinical innovation, particularly in areas such as brain health and global healthcare systems.

"India and France are committed to developing the computing capacity and talent necessary to build our own trusted AI systems, as we cannot rely solely on technologies created and managed elsewhere," Macron said at the event.

Macron also announced plans to expand academic mobility between the two countries

He stressed that artificial intelligence must be governed responsibly. "Artificial Intelligence must serve humanity with strong protections for children, transparency in algorithms to address bias, and a firm commitment to preserving linguistic and cultural diversity," he said.

The launch coincided with the Rencontres Universitaires Et Scientifiques De Haut Niveau (RUSH) 2026 meetings being held at AIIMS on February 18 and 19, coordinated by the French Embassy. A dedicated session titled "Indo-French Forum: AI in Brain Health and Global Healthcare" brought together scientists, clinicians and policymakers from both countries.

During a special interaction titled "RUSH: Conversation on Artificial Intelligence", Macron engaged with young Indian innovators Priyanka Das Rajkakati and Manan Suri, discussing the role of youth-led innovation and cross-border collaboration in shaping inclusive AI ecosystems.

He also announced plans to expand academic mobility between the two countries. "It's very important for us to welcome more Indian students and to have more French students coming here. We speak about 10,000 per year. We decided with Prime Minister Modi to have 30,000 by 2030," he said, adding that France would streamline visa and administrative procedures to better support students, especially those pursuing long-term programmes such as PhDs.

Following the inauguration, Macron toured the facility and interacted with students and researchers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.