Centre, Rakesh Asthana To Reply To NGO's Plea Against His Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

An NGO filed a writ petition against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Chief

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear the plea of an NGO challenging the Delhi High Court order which upheld the Centre's decision to appoint senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna issued notice to te Centre and Rakesh Asthana and sought their response on the plea of the NGO, the Centre for Public Interest Litigation.

The NGO has filed a writ petition and an appeal against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner four days before his superannuation on July 31.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said that they have filed the appeal as directed by the Supreme Court on November 18.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre and Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Rakesh Asthana said that they would file their replies in two weeks.

On November 18, the Supreme Court had asked the NGO to file an appeal against the Delhi High Court order.

On October 12, the Delhi High Court upheld the Centre's decision to appoint Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner, saying there was "no irregularity, illegality or infirmity" in his selection.



