Centre Orders Pre-Mature Retirement Of Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer

IPS officer Mayank Jain was suspended after Lokayukta police raided (Representational)

The Centre, acting on the recommendation of the Madhya Pradesh government, has decided to prematurely retire a 1995 batch Indian Police Service officer "in public interest" with immediate effect, an official said today.

IPS officer Mayank Jain (51) was suspended after the Lokayukta police raided his properties in May 2014 claiming to have unearthed illegal wealth allegedly amassed by him.

The state government in March had asked the Centre to prematurely retire Mr Jain, an official said, adding that such retirement might be the first for an IPS officer serving in the state.

"The Central government after careful consideration of the proposal of the state government and the performance of Mayank Jain, IPS (MP-1995) has come to the conclusion that the officer is not fit to be retained in service in public interest," the order from the Centre read.

"The Central government has, therefore, decided to retire Mayank Jain prematurely from service, in public interest with immediate effect," it added.

The order of the Centre stated that the action against Mr Jain was being taken under sub rule 3 of Rule 16 of the All India Services (Death Cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

State Home Department Principal Secretary Malay Shrivastava told PTI that the state government would serve the Centre's order, dated August 13, to Mr Jain on Monday.