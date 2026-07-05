Centre Lifts Curbs On Natural Gas Supplies As Middle East Tensions Ease

The Centre has withdrawn an order imposing curbs on gas suppliers as supply of liquefied natural gas has resumed from the Middle East, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a notification issued on Saturday.

India in March invoked emergency measures to divert gas supplies from non-priority sectors to key users after the disruption of LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

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