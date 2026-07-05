Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Centre Lifts Curbs On Natural Gas Supplies As Middle East Tensions Ease

India in March invoked emergency measures to divert gas supplies from non-priority sectors to key users.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Centre Lifts Curbs On Natural Gas Supplies As Middle East Tensions Ease
The Centre has withdrawn an order imposing curbs on gas suppliers.
  • The Centre has withdrawn an order imposing curbs on gas suppliers
  • Liquefied natural gas supply has resumed from the Middle East
  • India had imposed emergency measures in March due to LNG disruption
Does this mean all emergency measures have been lifted?

The Centre has withdrawn an order imposing curbs on gas suppliers as supply of liquefied natural gas has resumed from the Middle East, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a notification issued on Saturday.

India in March invoked emergency measures to divert gas supplies from non-priority sectors to key users after the disruption of LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
India Gas Supply, LNG Shipments, India LNG Curb
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com