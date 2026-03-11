Centre Orders Telegram To Remove Pirated Content, Flags 3,100 Channels

The government on Wednesday asked messaging platform Telegram to remove pirated content from its platform after complaints from several OTT platforms about large-scale sharing of copyrighted movies and web series.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000, directing the platform to take action against piracy and remove illegal content.

The move comes after complaints were filed by OTT platforms such as JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video, which alleged that their copyrighted content was being widely shared on Telegram without permission.

After examining the complaints, authorities identified 3,142 Telegram channels that were allegedly distributing pirated content, including movies, web series and other copyrighted material.

According to reports, Telegram's features such as large file-sharing limits and the ability to maintain anonymity have been misused by some users to share pirated content on a large scale.

The action comes just days after the ministry banned five OTT platforms for streaming content that was considered obscene. These platforms include MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu.

Earlier as well, in July 2025, the Centre ordered the blocking of websites and apps of 25 OTT platforms over allegations that they were streaming content considered obscene, vulgar or pornographic.

Those platforms included ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix and Triflicks.

Under Rule 3(1)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, online platforms are not allowed to host or publish content that is obscene, pornographic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, racially or ethnically objectionable, or promotes hate or violence.

The government's latest action is part of its broader effort to curb online piracy and regulate objectionable digital content across platforms.

